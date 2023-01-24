NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Steeler Said About Big Ben

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall still has hard feelings toward Ben Roethlisberger.

On Sunday, Mendenhall called out his former teammate on Twitter.

"If Big Ben is the 'leader' you say he is, why hasn't HE taken credit for the fall? What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it's him, lose it's me… or [Mike] Tomlin."

It's unclear what prompted this post, as Mendenhall last played with Roethlisberger and the Steelers in 2012. While he helped lead them to an AFC title with 1,440 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in 2010, Steelers fans remember Mendenhall most for a costly fumble in their Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Fans encouraged Mendenhall to instead take accountability for his memorable blunder.

"You fumbled away a Super Bowl," a fan reminded Mendenhall. "Stop talking."

"Never seen someone this insecure about a fumble in my life," another fan wrote.

"Packers recovered your mistake and turned it into a TD. Isn't it more honorable to say, 'You know what, it was my fault, I'm sorry," another fan wondered. "No, instead you take the [Antonio Brown] route and blame everyone else but you."

"Except [Roethlisberger' did take blame for the SB loss and many other losses," a fan said. "You're weird."

"Anything to stay relevant, huh?" a fan asked.

Mendenhall claimed in June that he "never fumbled that ball." He called it "the RB equivalent of a strip-sack" and said there's "nothing" he could have done to prevent the turnover.

But perhaps Mendenhall was referencing the Steelers not winning a playoff game in the final five years of Roethlisberger's career. Either way, it seemed like an oddly timed attack.