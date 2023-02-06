NFL World Reacts To What Gisele Said About Tom Brady
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week.
The 45-year-old quarterback is retiring with seven Super Bowls and a lot of passing records.
Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, reacted to the quarterback's message on Instagram.
"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote.
Oh boy...
"So corporate of you," one fan wrote.
"Lmfao life happens fast," another fan added on social media.
"This comment alone might be more painful than the divorce," one fan added.
"if the tables were turned tho… nvm," one fan added.
"She’s really saying good luck and don’t think you can come back now," one fan added.
Best of luck moving forward, Tom.