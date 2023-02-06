NFL World Reacts To What Gisele Said About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week.

The 45-year-old quarterback is retiring with seven Super Bowls and a lot of passing records.

Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, reacted to the quarterback's message on Instagram.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote.

Oh boy...

"So corporate of you," one fan wrote.

"Lmfao life happens fast," another fan added on social media.

"This comment alone might be more painful than the divorce," one fan added.

"if the tables were turned tho… nvm," one fan added.

"She’s really saying good luck and don’t think you can come back now," one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Best of luck moving forward, Tom.