NFL World Reacts To What Greg Cosell Said About The Bills

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills remain a top Super Bowl contender behind an offense that ranks second in scoring and total yards behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Many observers believe Josh Allen can steer a high-octane offense to a championship. However, Greg Cosell suggested that everyone is overlooking the supporting cast's shortcomings.

On The Russ Tucker podcast, the NFL Films senior producer questioned Buffalo's offense beyond the star quarterback and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"I think we've become a little enamored with the fact that Allen is so special as a talent, that we lose sight of the fact that this team does not have a real good OL," Cosell said. "They don't have a consistent run game, which they're trying to develop. And really, they have one real good receiver and then a bunch of other guys."

He concluded that the Bills are too reliant on Allen carrying the team to victory.

"It's not a super-talented offense," he added. "It's built around Josh Allen being special every single game, and that's hard to play that way."

Many fans agree with Cosell's critical assessment.

While the Bills rank eighth in rushing, Allen leads the team with 561 rushing yards. Wideout Gabe Davis has made some big plays, including a 98-yard touchdown in Week 5, but he's also finished five of 10 games with fewer than 40 receiving yards.

Despite these imperfections, the Bills are 8-3 with the NFL's highest point differential (110). They begin a critical stretch of AFC East matchups when facing the New England Patriots on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.