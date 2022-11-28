NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst James Brown appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense.

The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday.

"Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L."

Cold blooded, JB.

The NFL World has taken to social media to react to Brown's on-air comment.

"Hahahahahaha," one fan wrote.

"God damn that hurts," another fan admitted on social media.

"LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO," another fan wrote.

"As a Broncos fan, that hurts when a man with the worst hairline in history roasts you like that," one fan added.

"If you’re hopping on at this point you just want the engagement. Leave us alone let us suffer in peace," one fan added.

The Broncos lost to the Panthers on Sunday. Denver is now 3-8 on the year.