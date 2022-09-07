NFL World Reacts To What Nick Chubb Said About Baker Mayfield

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features an intriguing matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

After four seasons as Cleveland's quarterback, Baker Mayfield will make his Panthers debut against his former team. Following a messy breakup, he's admitted to the game taking on some added meaning.

During Wednesday's press conference, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press, a reporter asked Browns running back Nick Chubb if he anticipated "something special" from Mayfield, particularly in terms of talking.

"We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect," Chubb said.

While he likely didn't intend the comment this way, onlookers are interpreting the quote as criticism of Mayfield's inconsistent play.

Chubb also believes Mayfield will play with a chip on his shoulder.

"He always has that underdog attitude, so I'm sure he'll be ready. I'm sure he'll be hyped up and pumped."

After throwing 21 interceptions in 2019, Mayfield looked like Cleveland's long-awaited answer under center when leading the Browns to the 2020 playoffs with a 95.9 quarterback rating. However, he backtracked to throw a career-low 17 touchdown passes last year.

Chubb was probably alluding more to how Mayfield will discuss the proverbial "revenge game" off the field, but it'll certainly be interesting to see how he performs against his old team in Week 1.