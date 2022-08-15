NFL World Reacts To What Odell Said To Baker Mayfield

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talk on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Following Odell Beckham's departure from Cleveland, much was made about his relationship with former quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Some speculated that Beckham and Mayfield didn't have the best relationship, which led to the wide receiver's lack of elite production in Cleveland.

However, Beckham appears to have no ill-will towards his former quarterback.

Perhaps too much was made about the relationship between Odell and Baker...

"Well well well Browns fans. I'd like to see yall explain this since "nobody liked him" and "he was the problem" lmao. Yall down bad," one fan wrote.

"But I was told OBJ hated Baker…" one fan added.

"But they hate each other! A caller from Medina called in on 92.3 The Fan and said so, and so did CleSportsTalk! Random fans are amazing sources!" one fan added.

"Let's just chalk it up as everyone just hate Cleveland lol" one fan added.

Baker is now in Carolina, while Odell is still looking for his 2022 team.

Perhaps they'll reunite with the Panthers...