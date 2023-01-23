NFL World Reacts To What Paige Spiranac Said About Brett Maher
Even Paige Spiranac was getting in on the Brett Maher trolling on Sunday night.
The Cowboys kicker, who missed four extra points in the Wild Card win over the Buccaneers, had his first extra point blocked against the 49ers. The kick probably wasn't going to be good anyway.
Spiranac, the former college golfer turned sports media personality, trolled Maher on social media.
"The cowboys sideline looking at Brett Maher," she wrote, sharing a meme of Shannon Sharpe.
Well played, Paige.
"’d rather have Micah kick," one fan joked.
"Lmao lmao Jerry definitely gone get rid of dude especially if they lose tonight," one fan added.
"Stop it!," he added.
"You so ain’t kidding!" another fan added.
Ultimately, Maher's performance didn't really matter, as the Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12.