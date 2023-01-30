NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Said About Joe Burrow

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes appeared to take a pretty clear postgame shot at Joe Burrow following the AFC Championship Game.

Burrow, known for his legendary cigar celebration photos, fell to Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game on this Sunday evening, 23-20.

Following the game, Mahomes had a clear message for Burrow.

"I don’t think we have any cigars but we’ll be ready for the Super Bowl," Mahomes said on CBS.

Shots fired, indeed.

The Chiefs are now off to the Super Bowl, where they are set to take on the Eagles.

It'll be the Andy Reid Bowl.