NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Cowboys

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan had a harsh assessment of the Dallas Cowboys' defense following Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets head coach called the defense "overrated" and said the Cowboys "ain't the team you think they are."

"They're soft," Ryan said of the defense. "They don't finish."

Ryan pointed to the Cowboys picking up one sack in 72 drop-backs over their last two games against the Jaguars and Houston Texans. While he questioned the defense's ability to close games, he said Dak Prescott is the team's only "real" strength.

A few onlookers agreed with Ryan's blunt critique.

Meanwhile, other Cowboys fans tagged their star defenders, including Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, in hopes of them proving Ryan wrong.

One poor showing shouldn't diminish the season's full body of work.

Dallas still ranks second in sacks (49) behind the Philadelphia Eagles with an NFL-high 26 takeaways. The Cowboys are eighth in total defense and seventh with 19.2 points per game allowed.

Sunday's game may say more about Trevor Lawrence, who is quietly blossoming into the star everyone envisioned when Jacksonville selected him first last year. He now has 13 passing touchdowns in the last five games.

The Cowboys still clinched a playoff spot Sunday night and have the NFL's fifth-best point differential (+125). Although the defense has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, Sunday's loss isn't necessarily a significant setback.