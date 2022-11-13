NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker.

The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff.

Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker.

“I don’t want to speak badly of him, because he’s Black. But I have to admit, he’s, um, observably stupid,” said Chappelle. “He’s the kind of guy who looks like he thinks before he makes a move on Tic-Tac-Toe.”

Wow.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the comments made.

"This about to be my new saying," one fan wrote.

"watch the band reaction lol," one fan added.

"This was the part I laughed at. “Observably stupid” is pretty spot on," one fan added.

"George Carlin-esque w/a Dose of Richard Pryor. Attack the Political Realm for it's absurdity. Knock Politicians & TV outlets like Fox for deliberately misleading the vulnerable The old(er)jokes like Biden's old Biden is unaware are not funny & a cheap attempt at a laugh-(IMO)," another fan wrote.

Well, at least Chappelle has made his feelings on Walker's candidacy clear.