NFL World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Gisele
Tom Brady might have a bone to pick with Steph Curry...
The Golden State Warriors star is hosting The ESPYS on Wednesday night. During his opening monologue, Curry made a joke about Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen.
Curry joked about Brady's un-retirement, saying that the quarterback is the only person he knows who would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with a supermodel.
Well played, Steph.
We now wait to see if Brady will clap back...
"Dead," one fan tweeted.
"this was hilarious i almost passed out from laughing so hard omg man this guy is hilarious," another fan tweeted.
"Brady don’t know who u are lil bro," another fan joked.
We're pretty sure Tom Brady knows who Steph Curry is, but the quarterback might not love the joke...