NFL World Reacts To What Steph Curry Said About Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady might have a bone to pick with Steph Curry...

The Golden State Warriors star is hosting The ESPYS on Wednesday night. During his opening monologue, Curry made a joke about Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Curry joked about Brady's un-retirement, saying that the quarterback is the only person he knows who would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with a supermodel.

Well played, Steph.

We now wait to see if Brady will clap back...

"Dead," one fan tweeted.

"this was hilarious i almost passed out from laughing so hard omg man this guy is hilarious," another fan tweeted.

"Brady don’t know who u are lil bro," another fan joked.

We're pretty sure Tom Brady knows who Steph Curry is, but the quarterback might not love the joke...