NFL World Reacts To What TJ Watt Said About His Brother

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T.J. Watt is the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year who tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record in 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star has firmly escaped J.J. Watt's shadow. Yet despite all of his success, he's not ready to put himself on the same level as his older brother.

In an interview with The Pivot, T.J. told Channing Crowder that fans don't appreciate just how dominant J.J. was during his peak years.

"I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime," the younger Watt said. "You go back and you watch the film, the guy was fricking unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable."

The 27-year-old said he still thinks it's too early in his career to compare himself to the five-time All-Pro.

Fans commended T.J.'s humility while remembering just how incredible J.J. was at the height of his prowess.

J.J. won Defensive Player of the Year three times from 2012 to 2015. He compiled 20.5 sacks in two separate seasons and tallied six takeaways and two touchdowns in 2014.

However, T.J. shouldn't sell himself short. He's compiled 65 sacks and 21 forced fumbles over the last four seasons. The star linebacker finished a close second to Aaron Donald in the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Each brother could have a legitimate claim to family superiority by the time their careers are over.