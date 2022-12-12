NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White

Well played, Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys.

On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field.

Romo's comment on White went viral on social media on Sunday night.

“Daniel LaRusso is gonna fight. Daniel LaRusso is gonna fight! I just saw Mr. Miyagi go back there and clap his hands.”

Romo has used that joke before, but it always plays.

"Even though I thought he should’ve stayed down take the count he got back up and finished the game but was that the right safe decision?" one fan wrote.

"That's why they pay him the big bucks..." one fan added.

"Being a Bills fan, glad we won (barely). Have to give Mike White props. I hate the Jets as a team but man that kid is tough. Showed a lot of guts. Respect," another fan wrote.

White was taken to the hospital after the game, but he's since rejoined his teammates.

He will start for the Jets next week.