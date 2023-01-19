NFL World Reacts To What Trevor Lawrence Said About Arrowhead Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After completing one of the largest comebacks in NFL postseason history at home, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter one of the league's toughest road environments.

Lawrence should expect deafening noise when the Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday. While he acknowledged the venue's impact, the quarterback said Tuesday that Jaguars fans got just as loud as TIAA Bank Field during Saturday's 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Obviously the environment and atmosphere we're going to play in is one of, if not the best in the NFL," Lawrence said of Arrowhead. "I mean, I can't imagine it'll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly."

Observers think the 23-year-old messed up by motivating Chiefs fans to get even louder.

"Tell me you don’t know how loud Arrowhead can be without telling me you don’t know how loud Arrowhead can be," Trey Wingo said.

"Famous. Last. Words," radio host Chris Stigall declared.

"It’s fun to imagine things," Josh Crutchmer of the New York Times said.

"Can the Chiefs play this on the jumbo screen before the game?" Chiefs Wire's Wes Roesch asked.

"Bold move to challenge Arrowhead Stadium in January," Chiefs Daily stated.

Arrowhead holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest open outdoor stadium. Lawrence should already know how noisy it gets, as he played there in a 27-17 loss earlier this season.

Kansas City went 7-1 at home, only losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Meanwhile, Jacksonville earned one road victory against a team with a winning record (Chargers) this season.

We'll see how loud Arrowhead gets when the Division Round matchup kicks off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.