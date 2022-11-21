NFL World Reacts To Wild Aaron Rodgers Trade Idea

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers lost his top wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.

What if they reunited this upcoming offseason?

The Raiders are struggling, at 3-7 on the season, and the Packers don't look like contenders, either. So, what if the Raiders and the Packers swapped quarterbacks, potentially with a draft pick or two attached?

Peter King floated the idea on Monday.

"I think it might not be altogether nonsensical to consider trading Rodgers to Las Vegas for Derek Carr and a third-round pick. Might being the most important word there. Miles to go before you reach a decision like that, but it has crossed my mind," King wrote in his weekly column.

NFL fans aren't really buying it, though.

"This actually might help the packers unload that contract," one fan wrote.

"Hmmmnn I Dunno really ?" another fan wrote.

"This is so f***ing stupid and would never happen," another fan wrote.

"If there's anything worse than the current Aaron Rodgers, it's Derek Carr," another fan added.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers is back in Green Bay next year. However, it would be pretty stunning to see him playing for the Silver and Black.