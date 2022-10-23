NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish

What a finish in Jacksonville!

The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars.

New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard.

Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk was stopped one yard short of the end zone as time expired in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

New York held on for the victory.

"GAME OF INCHES AND SECONDS!" the NFL announced on Twitter.

A truly wild finish in Jacksonville.

"It’s stuff like this that makes people heart stop smh," one fan tweeted.

"Still recovering from this wow," one fan added.

"4 losses in a row and only 6 wins in like 2 and a half seasons. Emotionally exhausted," another fan added.

Many were reminded of that classic Rams vs. Titans Super Bowl finish, as well.

