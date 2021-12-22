NFL World Reacts To Wild Play From WFT-Eagles Game

On Tuesday night – no, that’s not a misprint – the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Washington Football Team.

With COVID-19 positives running rampant in Washington, the game needed to be postponed. Of course, once it was, football fans knew this would be an unconventional game.

On Philadelphia’s very first possession, something unthinkable happened. Quarterback Jalen Hurts attempted to hit star tight end Dallas Goedert – who had ample running room.

Unfortunately, Goedert dropped the pass and it hit off of his heel. The ball then bounced right into the hands of a Washington defender.

Fans with Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert on their respective fantasy teams weren’t exactly thrilled.

“Of course I have Hurts and Goedert in fantasy… just my luck,” one fan said.

Other fans know Tuesday night’s game should at least provide for a few interesting moments.

“Didn’t we have something like this happen vs Tampa? I have a feeling this is going to a weird game! Great INT,” said another fan.

Another fan knows this can only happen to the Eagles.

“Is this really what’s going on in Philadelphia man,” said another fan.

The NFL always has a way of producing incredible moments.