NFL World Reacts To Xavien Howard’s Epic Interception

The Miami Dolphins have been giving Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes fits today. But Dolphins CB Xavien Howard may have made the former MVP do a double-take.

In the fourth quarter, having already thrown a season-high two interceptions on the day, Mahomes tried to find Tyreek Hill in the endzone. But the Dolphins cornerback had his eye on the ball, and made one of the best interceptions on the ball we’ve ever seen.

Doing his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression, Howard jumped and extended his arm all the way out to snag the ball. He came down with it in the endzone, falling back for a touchback.

It was the third time the Dolphins picked off Mahomes on the day and only the second time that he’d thrown three in one game. Nevertheless, the Chiefs still lead the game 30-17 as of writing.

Looks even more amazing the 5th time watching this — BRItotheA (@BriToTheA) December 13, 2020

Best CB in the league rn!!! — 305Dolphan (@305Dolphan) December 13, 2020

The NINTH interception from #Dolphins CB Xavien Howard this season. He absolutely needs to be in the conversation for DPOTY. Heck, he should be the favorite. pic.twitter.com/6SsaxhP7QI — CTB (@catchtheblitz) December 13, 2020

Miami made sure to capitalize on Howard’s big play. They drove down the field 80 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Social media has gone absolutely crazy for the Dolphins cornerback. Many noted that it was his fifth game in a row with an interception.

The 2018 Pro Bowler leads the NFL with nine interceptions – only two other players have more than four. No player has had double-digit interceptions since Antonio Cromartie in 2007.

Is Xavien Howard the best cornerback in the NFL right now?