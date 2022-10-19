NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Did Tom Brady stay one year too long?

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable."

"A miserable Tom Brady looks as if he stayed around a year too long," the Globe writes.

Are they right?

Brady hasn't played terribly, though he's been far from his top-tier status. The Bucs don't really look like a Super Bowl contender, either.

"Tom's story didn't age well. Kinda hard to watch. Or feel sorry for him," one fan wrote.

"It was always going to end this way? All the greats go out on their shields. It's one of the low-key tragic heroic things about The NFL. If a player can play, he does, even when everyone knows they shouldn't. Montana, Unitus, Namath, Manning," one fan added.

It's still early, though. There's plenty of time for Brady and the Bucs to turn things around.

"I’m shocked writers have yet to learn that you can’t judge a season, especially when Brady is involved, after 6 weeks. I’m sure you are enjoying the clicks though!" one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs are set to take on the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

If they lose that one, it will be time to panic.