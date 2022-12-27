NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Admission

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady has already retired from the National Football League once. Earlier this year, the 45-year-old quarterback retired from football, only to change his mind and play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is unsure when he'll retire again. However, he's already made one notable decision on that retirement.

When Brady retires again, that will be it.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said on his podcast with Jim Gray.

“I think what I really realized last year was you got to be really sure to do that,” Brady added. “And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation… I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with members of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL fans aren't sure when Brady will finally call it quits.

"Someday, Tom Brady will retire from the NFL -- and stay retired. Just don't count on it happening anytime soon," one fan wrote.

"Normally when people retire they sit at home until death. Dudes only 45. I say we let Tom Brady live," one fan added.

"Tom Brady will either retire or be a 49er next year," one fan predicted.

"Tom Brady needs to retire. We need a new O-line. This bucs defense is flying around, stopping plays, still playing good football for the most part. This team will go one and done in the playoffs," another fan wrote.

Where do you see Brady playing next year?