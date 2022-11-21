NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 03: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Washington Redskins beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-23 at AT&T Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Does Dak Prescott always play his best when Tony Romo is looking over his shoulder?

That was certainly the case in 2016 and it was certainly the case on Sunday afternoon.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a dominant, 40-3 win over the Vikings, while Romo called the game for CBS Sports alongside Jim Nantz.

"Twitter was right: Dak always plays his best with Romo over his shoulder," one fan joked.

Romo made sure to reference Dez Bryant's "drop" against the Packers following a Noah Brown catch near the goal line in the blowout win.

Romo also made an interesting offseason prediction for Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

"Does some team believe he's starter-worthy? I do."

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Vikings.

Dallas will look to improve to 8-3 on the year with a win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.