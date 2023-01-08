NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is on the call of the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game on Sunday.

Romo is trending for his performance during the Bills vs. Patriots game this afternoon.

Many NFL fans are praising Romo for his emotional reaction on Sunday.

"Josh Allen couldn’t believe it. Tony Romo couldn’t believe it. The Bills couldn’t believe it. You couldn’t write a better script if you tried," one fan wrote.

"Tony Romo gotta be leading the league in HARDEST opinions that can change directions completely in 1.5 seconds," one fan wrote.

"Kind of confused by Tony Romo's point there. That third-and-4 was the Patriots' season? Or this game in general is the Patriots' season? Can't really argue with the latter," one fan added.

The Patriots need to upset the Bills on Sunday in order to make it into the playoffs.

The game is airing on CBS today.