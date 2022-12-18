NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Chase Young Update

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team reacts after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders were expecting to get star pass rusher Chase Young back on the field this weekend.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will be happening.

Sunday night, when the Commanders take on the Giants, they will reportedly be without Young.

"Chase Young, listed as questionable, is not expected to make his season debut tonight, sources say. After a meeting with coach Ron Rivera, all parties are on the same page about the plan," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

That is certainly very unfortunate to hear.

"Wow. Surprising he still isn’t going," one fan wrote.

"Why did you even activate him off IR if he clearly wasn’t ready.." another fan wondered.

"When Chase Young is healthy playing at his best, Washington have a legitimate case for being a top 5-6 defense in the league. Even with their injuries, they're a top 10 defense. IOL + drafting a new QB, adding some depth pieces and this team can go 11-6, 12-5 in 2023/24," another fan predicted.

"Big break for the Giants. One less pass-rusher to worry about on the Commanders menacing front line," one fan added.

The Giants and the Commanders are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on NBC.