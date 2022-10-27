NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are going with Andy Dalton at quarterback over Jameis Winston, at least for another week.

While Winston is reportedly viewed as healthy enough to play, he's been dealing with a pretty painful injury.

Nick Underhill reports that Winston has played through a serious foot injury.

"Some background on what Jameis Winston has been dealing with: He suffered a ruptured peroneal tendon in his foot against Tampa Bay, according to multiple sources. He went back in the game. That injury, and not the back, has been bigger issue," he reported on Wednesday.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the painful news.

"At some point the Saints Doctors are like not good at doctoring and s—" one fan wrote.

"James Winston has been through it all. Wow," another fan added.

"Feel bad for my dawg," one fan added.

"I feel for him I really do but the fact of the matter is the offense been playing better with less weapons. I think Jameis should at some point get a chance to win the job back but until then let the man get right and let’s see what Andy can do. Biggest issue the defense though," one fan added.

The Saints are set to host the Raiders on Sunday.