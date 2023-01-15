NFL World Reacts To The Vikings Cheerleader Video

03 October 2016: Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform in action during a Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders are ready for kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings cheerleaders are going viral on social media ahead of kickoff.

"Who is ready to cheer LOUD on SUNDAY?! It’s playoff time!" they wrote.

The NFL World is ready for kickoff, too.

"I don’t plan on having a voice Monday!" one fan wrote.

"We’ve got the best squad in the league 💜💛," one fan added.

"ICONS🖤," one fan wrote.

"Best cheerleaders in NFL skol beautiful make noise Sunday 👏," one fan added.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.