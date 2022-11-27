NFL World Reacts To Viral Cowboys Cheerleader Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys topped the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day in impressive fashion.

It was a winning day for the Cowboys cheerleaders, too.

Dallas' cheerleaders got to perform alongside the Jonas Brothers on Thursday afternoon. Nick, Joe and Kevin performed at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game.

Cowboys cheerleader Claire was very excited for the performance. She was pretty excited to beat the Giants, too.

A photo of Claire went viral ahead of the game on Thursday.

"Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!! Shake those Turkey feathers for a giant Cowboys win today 🦃🏈," she wrote.

NFL fans were appreciative.

"❤️❤️❤️best of the best!!," one fan wrote.

"A BOMBSHELL 😍," one fan added.

"AYEEEEE 🔥," one fan added on social media.

"QUEEN," another fan wrote.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Cowboys got it done on the field, too. They improved to 8-3 on the year with the win over the Giants.

Dallas will take on Indianapolis on Sunday Night Football next weekend.