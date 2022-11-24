NFL World Remembering John Madden This Thanksgiving

NEW YORK - MAY 14: Monday Night Football hosts John Madden (L) and Al Michaels attend the NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

This Thanksgiving will be a bit different for NFL fans. For starters, the great John Madden is no longer with us.

Madden passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. He was 85 years old.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL will honor Madden's legacy this Thanksgiving. There will be a "John Madden Thanksgiving" logo at the 25-yard line for all three games this Thursday.

Additionally, there will be a sticker on the back of each's players helmet that depicts the famous image of Madden throwing his fist in the air.

"Starting tomorrow, the NFL will honor John Madden every Thanksgiving forevermore with a stencil of Madden on each 25-yard line, a matching logo on all player helmets and a 10k gift to a local HS or youth football team in the name of each Madden Player of the Game. #Boom," Rich Eisen tweeted.

Fans around the country are glad the NFL is honoring Madden this holiday season.

"Remembering the late John Madden," one person tweeted. "I am wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving celebration. Stay humble and grateful."

"Thanksgiving football will never be the same without John Madden around," another person wrote.

This year's Thanksgiving schedule will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Lions will host the Bills in what could be a shootout.

Then, the Cowboys will face the Giants in an NFC East showdown. The NFL's Thanksgiving schedule will conclude with the Patriots taking on the Vikings in Minnesota.