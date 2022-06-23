NFL World Remembers Legendary 'Hard Knocks' Footage

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tony Siragusa passed away Wednesday at the age of 55. In his memory, the football world recalled his legendary role on Hard Knocks.

In 2001, HBO followed the Baltimore Ravens fresh off their Super Bowl championship. "Goose" stole the show with his lively personality and pranks.

When remembering his former teammate, Shannon Sharpe shared a clip of Siragusa looking him in a room with the team's other tight ends. Sharpe said he's still "going to need my restitution" for getting humiliated on TV.

The footage prompted fans to share their love for Siragusa, who made the inaugural season of Hard Knocks one of its finest.

In other clip, Siragusa made his displeasure for rookies known. The defensive tackle, who entered the NFL with a $1,000 signing bonus, said he "might talk to you or something" once a player makes the team. "Probably not, but maybe."

It's easy to see how Siragusa parlayed his presence into a broadcasting position with FOX Sports following retirement.

The Detroit Lions will have a tough time topping Goose as the focus of Hard Knocks this summer.