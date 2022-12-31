NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Development

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What's developed with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is truly saddening.

Brown was at one point the best wide receiver in the NFL, a sure-fire lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But now, the once-star NFL wide receiver is a laughing stock on social media.

The latest development with Brown is truly depressing. Brown is sharing private messages with Tom Brady, likely attempting to make the star quarterback look bad, but it's backfiring on him in a major way.

"When you aren't feeling great, call me!" Brady said to Brown.

It's pretty depressing that Brown has gotten to this low point. It's been a year full of off-the-field issues and social media fiascos for Brown.

NFL fans are saddened by it all.

"AB has done this a lot where he thinks he’s putting someone on blast but actually shows they care about him, doesn’t he? Remember JuJu," one fan wrote.

"All I see is Brady providing support. AB making himself look bad," another fan wrote.

"Antonio Brown proving TB12 is a great friend and teammate," one fan added.

Brady has been there for Brown throughout his career, even helping him in Tampa Bay. It's unclear what has transpired since, though it seems like Brady is still trying to help.

"Not exactly sure what Antonio Brown is trying to prove here because all I see is Tom Brady trying to help him out," one fan wrote.

"Welp, add this to the good things that Tom has done. I see absolutely nothing wrong here," one fan added.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the once-star NFL wide receiver will get the help he needs, perhaps from Brady (though we wouldn't blame the quarterback if he's done at this point).