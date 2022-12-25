NFL World Saddened By Legendary Quarterback's Christmas Plans

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A general view during a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Being an all-time NFL quarterback certainly has its perks. However, Christmas plans aren't really one of them.

The NFL world is a bit saddened by the Christmas plans of one legendary quarterback.

Tom Brady, recently divorced, will be spending the holidays alone in a hotel. His family will not be joining him in the hotel before Sunday's game.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”

Brady, 45, has two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. He also has a son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

However, Brady has to play on Christmas Day, so he's been alone over the holidays.

"I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional," he added.

Thankfully, Brady will be reunited with his family on Monday.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” Brady added. “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL fans are actually feeling bad for the legendary quarterback, though.

"It’s almost sad, if you don’t think about the fact that everything bad in Tom Brady’s life is a direct result of his own actions," one fan wrote.

"Between retiring, unretiring, getting divorced, and getting caught up in a cryptocurrency scandal, Tom Brady is not having a great year. Now, to top it all off, the Buccaneers quarterback has to spend Christmas Eve in a hotel room alone," another fan wrote.

Being alone over the holidays is tough for anyone. Hopefully Brady will be able to experience it with his family more moving forward.