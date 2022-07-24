NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years.

The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals.

Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music performance this weekend.

But not in a good way.

It is sad.

Hopefully everything is OK with Brown. He's still relatively young, perhaps we'll see him back in the National Football League one day.