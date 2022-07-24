NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video
Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years.
The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals.
Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music performance this weekend.
But not in a good way.
It is sad.
Hopefully everything is OK with Brown. He's still relatively young, perhaps we'll see him back in the National Football League one day.