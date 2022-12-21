NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season.

Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room.

The 45-year-old quarterback is set to play on Christmas Night. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Brady's family will be joining him for the trip out West.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”

While it'll be a new experience, it sounds like a sad one.

"I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional," he added.

Brady will then get to spend the holiday with his family the day after the game.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” Brady added. “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

NFL fans do feel a bit bad for him.

"It’s almost sad, if you don’t think about the fact that everything bad in Tom Brady’s life is a direct result of his own actions," one fan wrote.

"Between retiring, unretiring, getting divorced, and getting caught up in a cryptocurrency scandal, Tom Brady is not having a great year. Now, to top it all off, the Buccaneers quarterback has to spend Christmas Eve in a hotel room alone," another fan wrote.

Hopefully the unusual holidays are still a fun one for Brady.