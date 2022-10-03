NFL World Scared Of The Chiefs On Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The "this team is absolutely terrifying to face" version of the Kansas City Chiefs appears to be back.

Sunday night, the Chiefs are taking on the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. So far, it's been all Kansas City.

The Chiefs are leading the Bucs, 21-3, following an absolutely incredible touchdown from Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL world has taken to social media to weigh in on the Chiefs performance tonight.

Everyone is using one word: scary.

"Chiefs look scary tonight," one fan wrote.

"a pissed off Patrick Mahomes is a SCARY thing," another fan added.

"chiefs offense is looking scary," one fan added on social media this evening.

It doesn't get much scarier than that.

The Chiefs and the Bucs are playing on NBC.