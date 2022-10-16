NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Is Aaron Rodgers playing through an injury? Are the Packers actually a bad team?

The answer to both of those questions might be "yes."

Green Bay and New York are currently tied, 0-0, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are pretty shocked by Aaron Rodgers' performance on Sunday afternoon.

"Botched handoff between Aaron Rodgers and AJ Dillon leads to a turnover in a scoreless game and there are boos at Lambeau Field," Tom Pelissero reports.

It has not been an impressive start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers.

"The Aaron Rodgers led #Packers offense is laughingly bad this season," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the surprising Lambeau Field boos.

The Packers and the Jets are currently playing on FOX. We'll see if Rodgers and Co. can wake up in the second half.