NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game.

But that's changed this year.

Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions this month. How crazy is that?

"This is Aaron Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions this month. It's the first month in which Rodgers has had two multiple-interception games since October of 2010," Michael David Smith wrote.

The NFL World is pretty stunned by Rodgers' lack of ball security this evening.

"Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship reads Aaron Rodgers and jumps the route to come up with the timely interception on SNF. The former Middle Tennessee State captain made over 400 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, and 9 interceptions in his collegiate career," one fan wrote.

"Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers now has 9 interceptions this season. It's his most in a season since 2010," one fan added.

"Aaron Rodgers Interceptions: 2020-21 (32 games): 9. 2022 (12 games): 9," one fan added.

The NFL World really can't believe how inaccurate Rodgers has been as of late.

The Eagles and the Packers are currently playing on NBC.