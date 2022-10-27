NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well.

The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports.

Seriously.

With West going viral for despicable reasons, many sports fans are shocked by Brown's job title.

"Signing to a company where Antonio Brown is president of operations should’ve been an immediate red flag," one fan wrote.

"Really cant believe that the dude who has been on a meme campaign for weeks about how he wants to have sex with Tom Brady's wife is the president of a sports agency that had Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown on the roster. Legit cannot wrap my head around the absurdity of it all," another fan added.

"Hold up man....Antonio Brown was the president of Donda Sports and it took THIS for them to leave?" one fan added.

"Legit googled to see if AB was trolling us about being the president of Donda Sports. He is not. What. Theee. F--," another fan wrote.

Brown has announced that he'll be sticking with Kanye West, despite the controversy.

Because of course he is.