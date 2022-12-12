NFL World Shocked By Awful Roughing Penalty Call

You cannot be serious with this.

Sunday night, the Dolphins were hit with one of the worst roughing the passer penalties we've seen in a long, long time.

Miami hit Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the pocket, but the Dolphins were called for a disgraceful roughing the passer penalty.

It's absurd.

"This was just called Roughing the passer. Just AWFUL. Embarrassing," Ari Meirov tweeted.

It doesn't get any worse than that.

"Roughing the passer on a perfectly played sack is one of the most INSANE calls I've ever seen in a football game of any kind. These Refs are truly awful," one fan wrote.

"Disgusting call. We can’t live in a world where that is roughing the passer and a sack is taken away and the offense gets 15 yards and a first down. Awful," another fan wrote.

"That is an absolutely awful roughing the passer penalty on Miami. Awful. NFL should be embarrassed. That ref should be fined. Just ruining the game. Awful," another fan added.

Do better, refs.