NFL World Shocked By Bills vs. Dolphins First Half Score

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Even Miami Dolphins fans probably didn't see this first half score coming.

Miami was trailing Buffalo, 17-0, in a game that seemed like a sure-fire rout. The Bills, led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, appeared to be on the verge of dominating their AFC East rival.

But the second quarter of this AFC Wild Card Game has been truly shocking.

Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions, the Dolphins have made some big plays and, all of a sudden, we're all tied up.

It's 17-17 with 30 seconds to play.

The NFL World is truly shocked by what's developing in Buffalo today.

The Dolphins have score 17 points in seven minutes on Sunday afternoon.

The second half should be fun.