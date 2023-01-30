NFL World Shocked By Chiefs vs. Bengals Finish

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What a game...

The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening.

The game came down to a brutal penalty on the Bengals, who were called for a 15-yard late hit on Patrick Mahomes with the game tied. The Chiefs nailed the game-winning kick from inside of 50 yards, though it would've been a much longer attempt without the penalty.

It's a brutal way to go out if you're the Bengals.

It doesn't get much tougher than that.

"That is an all time brutal way to lose," one fan wrote.

"Terrible ending to a good game," another fan wrote.

"58 gotta walk home," one fan added.

"I'd leave Ossai on the tarmac after that one," another fan wrote.

The Super Bowl will now feature the Chiefs and the Eagles in two weeks.

It should be a fun one.