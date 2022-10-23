NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned.

The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line.

CBS analyst Tony Romo was "shocked" by the halftime score on Sunday afternoon.

Fans were booing at halftime.

The Cowboys are going to need to come alive in a big way in the second half.

Fans don't blame the booing, either.

"As they should, against a 1-4 team who’s defense is literally the worst in the game you put up 3pts…" one fan wrote.

"As they should….. These guys are giving up 170 rushing yards a game and we keep passing into triple coverage….gameplan has been terrible," one fan added.

"Dak gets no grace from Cowboys Nation & I hate it! Let’s go QB 1," one fan added.

We'll see if Prescott and the Cowboys can come alive in the second half.