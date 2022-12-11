NFL World Shocked By Cowboys vs. Texans Score

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Did anyone see this coming?

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday afternoon's game against the Houston Texans as a 17-point favorite. The Cowboys were coming off a blowout win over the Colts and most expected much of the same against Houston on Sunday.

But as halftime is approaching in Dallas, the Cowboys are shockingly trailing the Texans, 17-14.

It's been an ugly, inconsistent performance for the Cowboys. They fumbled a punt return and Dak Prescott threw an interception, with both turnovers leading to touchdowns.

The NFL world is still pretty stunned by the close to halftime score on Sunday afternoon.

There's still a lot of football to be played on Sunday afternoon, but right now, it's not looking good for Dallas.

The Cowboys and the Texans are playing on FOX.