NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

What the heck, Dak?

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Texans, 23-20, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not been good. He's fumbled and thrown two interceptions.

If the Cowboys are going to make a run in the playoffs, they're going to need Prescott to play much better than he has on Sunday afternoon.

Yikes.

"DAK PRESCOTT CANNOT BE TRUSTED," Skip Bayless tweeted.

"Notable that Dak was hit on throw, with Josh Ball in relief at RT for Terence Steele. But with 8 prior INTs in 8 games, may say more about the Cowboys' need at RT the coming weeks than the "reason" for the INT," Jori Epstein added.

This was Prescott's ninth interception of the season.

"Dak Prescott’s pocket awareness has been oddly terrible all game. It costs his team a fumble then an interception… maybe the game," another fan added.

The Cowboys have the ball , down three points, to the Texans with about two minutes to play.

Perhaps Prescott can avenge his poor play with a game-winning drive on Sunday.