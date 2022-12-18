NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

What's going on with Dak Prescott lately?

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes.

Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games.

"Dak Prescott has thrown 10 interceptions in his last 9 starts this season," CBS Sports tweeted.

Mistakes like that can't happen, especially on Sunday, when Prescott threw a costly interception deep in his own territory against the Jaguars.

"And there it is again: Our weakest offensive link, Dak, forcing an interception deep in his own territory. Just unacceptable - the kind of decision and poor throw that will get you eliminated in a playoff game. Now the Jags threaten to cut it to 3," Skip Bayless tweeted.

"Dak just can't avoid that one bad throw a game right now,," one fan added.

The Cowboys quarterback has now thrown an interception in four straight games.

Yikes.

The Cowboys are leading the Jaguars, 27-24, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas and Jacksonville are currently playing on FOX.