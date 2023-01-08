NFL World Shocked By Damar Hamlin Contract News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The NFL World is both happy and surprised (and outraged) by the news about Damar Hamlin's contract.

According to a report by the NFL Network, the team will be paying Hamlin his full contract rate, despite him being placed on the injured reserve list.

"Damar Hamlin's four-year, $3.64M contract with the Bills contains terms that mean he'd be paid less if he is on Injured Reserve. Hamlin was placed in IR this week, but the Bills worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him fully," Bleacher Report tweeted.

While it's nice for the Bills to be paying up, other fans are pointing out how crazy the system is.

"gotta almost die for them to do them right thing lol," former NFL running back Arian Foster tweeted.

Other fans are not happy.

"Why did this cross my mind as well? it would be nice if they did this with alot of players who suffered terrible injuries," one fan wrote.

"Ain’t No almost… He DIED on that field..!" one fan added.

"Gotta go viral..." one fan added.

None of the years left on Hamlin's contract are guaranteed right now.

This needs to change moving forward.