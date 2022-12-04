NFL World Shocked By Halftime Score On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Who saw this coming?

The Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL's worst teams this season, but they're leading the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore has been without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's out with a knee injury, but the Ravens can typically still move the ball with backup Tyler Huntley.

Not on Sunday, though.

The NFL world is pretty shocked by the halftime score of Denver 6, Baltimore 3. Even FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw was stunned while reading the highlights at halftime.

"I’m tempted to watch a couple episodes of The Wire until the game ends," one fan joked.

It was a very bad half overall.

"Huntley can't spike the ball in time and the Ravens don't give Justin Tucker an opportunity for a late second-quarter field goal attempt. They trail 6-3 at halftime. Ravens have just 122 total yards in the first half. Huntley is 10-of-13 for 85 yards," one Ravens reported tweeted.

Can the Ravens turn things around in the second half?