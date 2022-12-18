NFL World Shocked By Joe Burrow's Decision Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What the heck was Joe Burrow thinking?

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback got bailed out by the referees, but before that, he took one of the worst sacks in recent NFL history.

Burrow lost dozens of yards on this ridiculous sack after attempting - and failing - to evade the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush in the second half.

The former LSU Tigers star quarterback lost nearly 25 yards on this sack by the Buccaneers. Thankfully for the Bengals, though, a penalty was called in the Tampa Bay secondary.

We can't remember a quarterback taking a sack like that in the National Football League. That looks like something you would try to pull while playing Madden or NCAA Football back in the day.

The Bengals managed to avoid disaster, at least, as a penalty was called on the Buccaneers secondary.

Cincinnati's drive continued, finishing with points on Sunday afternoon.