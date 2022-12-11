NFL World Shocked By Josh Allen's Performance Today
Few NFL offenses, if any, are as explosive as the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills.
But on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, Allen and the Bills are struggling in a pretty shocking way.
Buffalo has scored zero points against New York and even went five straight drives with a punt. That's the first time that's happened in nearly five years.
"This is the second time with Josh Allen that the Bills have punted on five straight drives to start a game (2018 loss to Packers in Allen's third career start)," Alaina Getzenberg tweeted on Sunday afternoon.
The Bills will probably break out at some point, but it's been a pretty stunning performance so far.
"If - repeat, IF - Bills-Jets remains 0-0 at the half, it would be the second scoreless first half in the NFL's last 1,523 games, including preseason and postseason contests. The other was Redskins-49ers, 10/20/19. And as I type this, the Bills are driving. Of course," the Associated Press reported.
The Bills and the Jets are playing on CBS on Sunday afternoon.