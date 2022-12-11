NFL World Shocked By Josh Allen's Performance Today

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few NFL offenses, if any, are as explosive as the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills.

But on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, Allen and the Bills are struggling in a pretty shocking way.

Buffalo has scored zero points against New York and even went five straight drives with a punt. That's the first time that's happened in nearly five years.

"This is the second time with Josh Allen that the Bills have punted on five straight drives to start a game (2018 loss to Packers in Allen's third career start)," Alaina Getzenberg tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills will probably break out at some point, but it's been a pretty stunning performance so far.

"If - repeat, IF - Bills-Jets remains 0-0 at the half, it would be the second scoreless first half in the NFL's last 1,523 games, including preseason and postseason contests. The other was Redskins-49ers, 10/20/19. And as I type this, the Bills are driving. Of course," the Associated Press reported.

The Bills and the Jets are playing on CBS on Sunday afternoon.