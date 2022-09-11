NFL World Shocked By Michael Irvin's Wild Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No one made a crazier prediction for the 2022 NFL season than Michael Irvin this week.

The former Dallas Cowboys great turned TV analyst made a wild pick for the league's MVP winner this season.

Irvin is going with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

He went on to predict Cousins will throw for eight touchdowns against the Packers on Sunday.

NFL fans are shocked by Irvin's prediction.

"Obviously 8 TD’s ain’t going to happen but here’s the real question when did Kirk Cousins all of a sudden become a great QB hell he ain’t even good Kirk Cousins has been at best an average QB his whole career," one fan wrote.

"I’ll never disrespect a Broward county legend and a good man. But come on man…" one fan added.

"This is honestly embarrassing. Like what is this man smoking?" one fan added.

OK then, Michael...