NFL World Shocked By Missed Deshaun Watson Penalty
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
The referees aren't helping.
Deshaun Watson had a brutal missed facemask penalty on Sunday afternoon.
"Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any QB easily gets this call," Dov Kleiman tweeted out.
How does that happen?
"Larry Ogunjobi welcome to the resistance," one fan wrote.
"That's a shame," one fan added.
"NICE GOING REFS!" one fan wrote.
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of fans who are happy to see a penalty call go against the controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback.