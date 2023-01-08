Skip to main content
NFL World Shocked By Missed Deshaun Watson Penalty

Crazy missed penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday.

CBS.

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The referees aren't helping.

Deshaun Watson had a brutal missed facemask penalty on Sunday afternoon. 

"Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any QB easily gets this call," Dov Kleiman tweeted out.

How does that happen?

"Larry Ogunjobi welcome to the resistance," one fan wrote.

"That's a shame," one fan added.

"NICE GOING REFS!" one fan wrote.

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of fans who are happy to see a penalty call go against the controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback.