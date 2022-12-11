NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze.

If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon.

"PATRICK MAHOMES, STOP IT," one fan wrote.

It doesn't get much better than that.

"New Mahomes throw just dropped," one fan wrote.

"Best part of this pass is there is always some jackwagon in the Twitter weeds just waiting to say “Oh, but if so-and-so threw a pass like that, you’d be ripping him”. Well, so-and-so isn’t Mahomes. So have a coke and a smile," one fan added.

"Going through my TL after Mahomes does something weird and incredible is one of the great joys in my life," another fan added.

The Chiefs are currently leading the Broncos, 13-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.